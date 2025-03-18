Fantasy Hockey
Isak Rosen headshot

Isak Rosen News: Returned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Rosen was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

Rosen has played in just three NHL games this season and was a healthy scratch for the Sabres' last four outings. With Buffalo off until Thursday's clash with Utah, this is likely just a procedural move that will be reversed before puck drop. Still, Rosen has been extremely productive in the minors, racking up 27 goals and 24 helpers in 52 games, and could see some minutes at the NHL level before the end of the year.

Isak Rosen
Buffalo Sabres

