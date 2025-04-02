Isak Rosen News: Sent to AHL

Rosen was loaned to AHL Rochester on Wednesday.

Rosen made three appearances for the Sabres during his week with the club, recording an assist, two blocked shots and a hit while averaging 10:19 of ice time. However, he was a healthy scratch in the team's last two games and will now head back to the minors. It's unclear whether he'll make another appearance with the NHL club over the final two weeks of the regular season.