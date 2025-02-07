Isak Rosen News: Shipped back to minors

Rosen was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Friday.

Rosen's demotion clears the way for Tyson Kozak (illness) to be activated off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Predators. For his part, the 21-year-old Rosen has logged just two NHL games with the Sabres this season in which he notched one shot and a minus-1 rating while failing to get on the scoresheet. In fact, in nine appearances over the past two years, Rosen has yet to record his first NHL point.