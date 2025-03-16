Fantasy Hockey
Isak Rosen headshot

Isak Rosen News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Rosen was recalled from AHL Rochester on Sunday.

Rosen hasn't earned a point in three NHL appearances this season while posting two shots on goal and two hits. He has amassed 27 goals and 24 assists in 52 minor-league outings this season. Rosen could be an option for Monday's game against Boston if Jiri Kulich (upper body), Josh Norris (undisclosed) and JJ Peterka (lower body) remain unavailable.

