Isak Rosen News: Summoned from AHL
Rosen was recalled from AHL Rochester on Sunday.
Rosen hasn't earned a point in three NHL appearances this season while posting two shots on goal and two hits. He has amassed 27 goals and 24 assists in 52 minor-league outings this season. Rosen could be an option for Monday's game against Boston if Jiri Kulich (upper body), Josh Norris (undisclosed) and JJ Peterka (lower body) remain unavailable.
