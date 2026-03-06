Isak Rosen News: Up from AHL
Rosen was recalled from the minors Friday.
Rosen has 25 goals and 43 points in 37 outings with AHL Rochester in 2025-26. He also has three goals and seven points in 16 appearances with Buffalo in 2025-26. Winnipeg acquired Rosen from the Sabres on Friday. The 22-year-old might have an opportunity to play regularly at the NHL level for the remainder of the campaign, especially with the Jets looking ahead to the future after being sellers in the trade market.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isak Rosen See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week105 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 19107 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 18, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isak Rosen See More