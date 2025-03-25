Isak Rosen News: Up from minors

Rosen was recalled by Buffalo on Tuesday.

Rosen has no points, two shots and two hits in three outings with the Sabres in 2024-25. Although the 22-year-old is still searching for his first NHL point after appearing in 10 career games, he has excelled with AHL Rochester this campaign, supplying 27 goals and 54 points in 55 appearances. Brett Murray was returned to Rochester in a corresponding move.