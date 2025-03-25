Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isak Rosen headshot

Isak Rosen News: Up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Rosen was recalled by Buffalo on Tuesday.

Rosen has no points, two shots and two hits in three outings with the Sabres in 2024-25. Although the 22-year-old is still searching for his first NHL point after appearing in 10 career games, he has excelled with AHL Rochester this campaign, supplying 27 goals and 54 points in 55 appearances. Brett Murray was returned to Rochester in a corresponding move.

Isak Rosen
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now