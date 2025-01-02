Fantasy Hockey
Ivan Barbashev headshot

Ivan Barbashev Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 11:45am

Barbashev (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Barbashev will miss his seventh consecutive game Thursday when the Golden Knights host Philadelphia. The 29-year-old was off to the best start of his career with 15 goals and 30 points over 31 games before the injury. It's not yet clear when Barbashev will be able to return to action.

Ivan Barbashev
Vegas Golden Knights
