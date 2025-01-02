Ivan Barbashev Injury: Placed on injured reserve
Barbashev (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.
Barbashev will miss his seventh consecutive game Thursday when the Golden Knights host Philadelphia. The 29-year-old was off to the best start of his career with 15 goals and 30 points over 31 games before the injury. It's not yet clear when Barbashev will be able to return to action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now