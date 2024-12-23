Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ivan Barbashev headshot

Ivan Barbashev Injury: Ruled out for Monday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Barbashev (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Ducks, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Barbashev will be unavailable for a third consecutive game due to an upper-body injury. Although head coach Bruce Cassidy labeled the 29-year-old as day-to-day, Cassidy isn't yet sure whether Barbashev will be able to return in time for Friday's game against the Sharks. Cole Schwindt and Tanner Laczynski should continue to draw into the lineup against Anaheim.

Ivan Barbashev
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now