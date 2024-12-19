Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ivan Barbashev headshot

Ivan Barbashev Injury: Slated to miss Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Barbashev (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Vancouver, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Barbashev has 15 goals and 30 points in 31 appearances in 2024-25. Tanner Laczynski, who was called up from AHL Henderson on Thursday, is projected to make his NHL season debut. Barbashev's injury might also lead to Alexander Holtz getting some power-play ice time after logging a total of just two seconds with the man advantage over his past six outings.

Ivan Barbashev
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now