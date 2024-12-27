Ivan Barbashev Injury: Unavailable Friday

Barbashev (upper body) won't play Friday versus the Sharks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Barbashev will miss his fourth straight game due to this injury. The 29-year-old was considered day-to-day as of Monday and wasn't guaranteed to suit up Friday, but it doesn't appear this will be a long-term issue. Barbashev's next chance to play is Sunday at home versus the Flames.