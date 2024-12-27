Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ivan Barbashev headshot

Ivan Barbashev Injury: Unavailable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Barbashev (upper body) won't play Friday versus the Sharks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Barbashev will miss his fourth straight game due to this injury. The 29-year-old was considered day-to-day as of Monday and wasn't guaranteed to suit up Friday, but it doesn't appear this will be a long-term issue. Barbashev's next chance to play is Sunday at home versus the Flames.

Ivan Barbashev
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now