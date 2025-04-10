Ivan Barbashev News: Buries opening goal
Barbashev scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.
This was Barbashev's second goal in the last three contests after he went eight games without a goal. The 29-year-old winger is up to 22 tallies, 49 points, 108 shots on net, 103 hits and a plus-23 rating over 68 appearances. Despite losing time to an upper-body injury this season, Barbashev is just a point away from reaching 50 for the second time in his career, and he has up to three more chances to get to that milestone.
