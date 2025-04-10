Fantasy Hockey
Ivan Barbashev headshot

Ivan Barbashev News: Buries opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Barbashev scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

This was Barbashev's second goal in the last three contests after he went eight games without a goal. The 29-year-old winger is up to 22 tallies, 49 points, 108 shots on net, 103 hits and a plus-23 rating over 68 appearances. Despite losing time to an upper-body injury this season, Barbashev is just a point away from reaching 50 for the second time in his career, and he has up to three more chances to get to that milestone.

Ivan Barbashev
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
