Ivan Barbashev

Ivan Barbashev News: Continues to produce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Barbashev netted a goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton.

Barbashev found the back of the net for the second game in a row, and the 29-year-old Russian winger continues to remain an extremely productive presence in the Golden Knights' attack. He's up to seven goals and 11 points over his last 10 games, and that productive stretch has been fueled by his efficiency, as Barbashev has netted those seven goals with only 16 shots over that 10-game stretch. He's up to 15 goals and 15 assists in 30 games.

Ivan Barbashev
Vegas Golden Knights
