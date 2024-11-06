Fantasy Hockey
Ivan Barbashev headshot

Ivan Barbashev News: Distributes three helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Barbashev recorded three assists and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Barbashev's offense looked to be fading after he was held off the scoresheet in three straight games prior to Wednesday. He helped out on goals by Jack Eichel, Noah Hanifin and Mark Stone in this contest to get back to productivity. For the season, Barbashev is up to seven goals, eight helpers, 24 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-8 rating through 13 outings in a top-line role.

