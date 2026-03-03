Ivan Barbashev headshot

Ivan Barbashev News: Eight points in last nine games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Barbashev scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Barbashev has two goals in four games since the break and eight points, including six snipes, in his last nine games (20 shots). It helps to skate on the top line beside Jack Eichel. Barbashev can put his stick down and head to the net, and Eichel will find him. That alone could earn him a gig on your squad.

Ivan Barbashev
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
