Ivan Barbashev News: Ends goal drought

Barbashev scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Barbashev tied the game at 1-1 when he scored at 8:36 of the first period. The winger had gone eight contests without a goal, racking up four assists and 11 shots on net in that span. For the season, the 29-year-old is up to 21 goals, 48 points, 104 shots on net, 103 hits and a plus-23 rating across 66 appearances while primarily playing on the top line.