Ivan Barbashev News: Fills empty net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Barbashev scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Barbashev has five goals and two assists during his six-game point streak, which was on the line late Wednesday. He kept it going with an empty-netter in the final minute. The 30-year-old forward is up to 17 goals, 42 points, 89 shots on net, 91 hits and a plus-13 rating over 58 appearances. Barring an injury or a deep slump, Barbashev is on pace to hit the 50-point mark for the second year in a row and the third time in his career.

Ivan Barbashev
Vegas Golden Knights
