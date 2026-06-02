Ivan Barbashev News: Finds twine Tuesday

Barbashev scored a goal on three shots and added eight hits in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Barbashev tied the game at 2-2 early in the second period. The 30-year-old forward got on the scoresheet in just one of four games in the Western Conference Finals, but that was a three-point effort. He's up to six goals, 13 points, 27 shots, 91 hits and a plus-4 rating over 17 playoff contests while playing in a top-six role.