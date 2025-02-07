Ivan Barbashev News: Generates assist Thursday

Barbashev logged an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Barbashev has been limited to four helpers over 14 games since he returned from an upper-body injury, and they've all been earned in the last eight contests. That stretch has taken a bite out of his offense, though he still has 34 points across 45 appearances. The winger has added 74 shots on net, a plus-15 rating and 83 hits while frequently seeing top-line minutes.