Ivan Barbashev headshot

Ivan Barbashev News: Goal, assist in win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 11:26am

Barbashev recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Even though Barbashev wasn't as dominant as Mark Stone (three points) or Jack Eichel (four points), he'll continue to have plenty of scoring opportunities as long as he remains on the first line. The Russian winger is ending the season on a strong note with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) over his last 12 appearances.

Ivan Barbashev
Vegas Golden Knights
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