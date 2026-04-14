Ivan Barbashev News: Goal, assist in win Monday

Barbashev recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Even though Barbashev wasn't as dominant as Mark Stone (three points) or Jack Eichel (four points), he'll continue to have plenty of scoring opportunities as long as he remains on the first line. The Russian winger is ending the season on a strong note with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) over his last 12 appearances.