Ivan Barbashev News: Hits 50-point mark

Barbashev scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Barbashev has three goals over his last four games. The tally got him to the 50-point mark in 2024-25 (23 goals, 27 assists), a level he's reached just twice in his nine-year career. The 29-year-old power forward has added 110 shots on net, 104 hits and a plus-25 rating over 69 outings as a regular part of the Golden Knights' top six.