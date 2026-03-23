Ivan Barbashev News: Lights lamp on power play

Barbashev tallied a power-play goal and put three shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Barbashev scored the lone tally of Sunday's second period to tie the game at two goals apiece. The twine finder was his 20th of the season, which secured him a 20-plus goal season for the third time over the last five seasons. Overall, the 30-year-old winger has 49 points, 115 shots on net, 115 hits and 34 blocked shots through 71 games this season. With seven points over his last 11 games, Barbashev is making good pace to set the second-highest point total of his career if he can surpass the 51 points he posted in 70 regular-season games a year ago.