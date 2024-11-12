Ivan Barbashev News: Nets power-play goal

Barbashev scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to Carolina.

Barbashev cracked the scoresheet for the third game in a row, but this was the first time he scored a goal since his two-goal effort in a 6-4 win over the Senators back on Oct. 25. Even though Barbashev only has one power-play point this season, he's found a way to be a consistent threat on offense for the Golden Knights. He's up to 17 points with a balanced output (eight goals, nine assists) in 15 contests in 2024-25.