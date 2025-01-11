Fantasy Hockey
Ivan Barbashev News: Off injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Barbashev (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Barbashev missed 10 straight games from Dec. 19-Jan. 9 because of the injury, but he should return to the lineup Saturday versus the Rangers. He has 15 goals and 30 points in 31 outings in 2024-25. Victor Olofsson and Tanner Pearson both saw time on the first line during Barbashev's absence, but now that he's back, the 29-year-old Barbashev is likely to play alongside Jack Eichel and Mark Stone.

