Ivan Barbashev News: Pair of points in overtime loss
Barbashev scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, levied five hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Barbashev has two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. His contributions Thursday were his first even-strength points during the streak. The 30-year-old winger is up to 21 goals, 52 points, 120 shots on net, 121 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 73 appearances. Barbashev continues to be a quality fantasy option given his top-line status for the Golden Knights.
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