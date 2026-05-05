Ivan Barbashev News: Pots goal vs. Anaheim

Barbashev scored a goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Barbashev has been one of the most consistent players for the Golden Knights in the current playoff run and has tallied points in every game so far. He came through when Vegas needed him the most in this series opener, giving the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead at the 15:02 mark of the third period right after the Ducks had scored the equalizer. Locked into a top-six role, Barbashev has three goals, four assists, seven shots on goal and 40 hits so far in seven playoff contests, so he's making his presence felt on both ends of the ice.