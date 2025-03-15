Ivan Barbashev News: Puts up assist

Barbashev logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres.

This was Barbashev's first point in three games. The 29-year-old winger missed one contest to attend to a personal matter in that stretch. He's currently occupying a third-line role alongside Brett Howden and Keegan Kolesar, a trio that has a touch of scoring skill to go with plenty of grit. Barbashev is up to 42 points, 89 shots on net, 94 hits and a plus-22 rating over 55 appearances this season.