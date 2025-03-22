Ivan Barbashev News: Puts up pair of helpers in win

Barbashev logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Barbashev earned his first multi-point effort of the month, helping out on goals by Nicolas Roy and Jack Eichel. The 29-year-old Barbashev has still been productive with six points over nine appearances in March. He's back on the top line after some time in the middle six, and that's only helped him find more consistency. For the season, he's produced 20 goals, 25 helpers, 94 shots on net, 98 hits and a plus-23 rating over 58 contests, matching his 45-point total from all 82 games in both 2022-23 and 2023-24.