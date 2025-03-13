Ivan Barbashev News: Returning to action Thursday
Barbashev (personal) will be back in the lineup Thursday in Columbus, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Barbashev missed one game. He has 19 goals and 41 points across 53 contests this season, including a huge two-goal, two-assist effort against Chicago on Feb. 27. He should see fourth-line minutes alongside Brett Howden (personal) and Keegan Kolesar on Thursday.
