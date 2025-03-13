Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ivan Barbashev headshot

Ivan Barbashev News: Returning to action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Barbashev (personal) will be back in the lineup Thursday in Columbus, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Barbashev missed one game. He has 19 goals and 41 points across 53 contests this season, including a huge two-goal, two-assist effort against Chicago on Feb. 27. He should see fourth-line minutes alongside Brett Howden (personal) and Keegan Kolesar on Thursday.

Ivan Barbashev
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now