Ivan Barbashev News: Scores game-winning goal in OT

Barbashev scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.

The 28-year-old Russian winger came through when the Golden Knights needed him the most, and he drilled the game-winning strike with 1:13 left in overtime. This was Barbashev's 14th goal of the season, and he's been playing well of late with six goals and six assists across his last 10 appearances.