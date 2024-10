Barbashev scored two goals, including an empty-netter, in Friday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Barbashev tied the game at 3-3 in the early stages of the second period with a tip-in from close range. He sealed Vegas' comeback win with an empty-netter late in the third frame. The 28-year-old Russian winger has been on a tear this season, racking up seven goals and 11 points across eight appearances.