Ivan Barbashev headshot

Ivan Barbashev News: Snags assist in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Barbashev notched an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Barbashev has a helper in three of his last four games. He appears to be feeling comfortable again after returning from an upper-body injury with a six-game slump. The 29-year-old winger is up to 33 points, 64 shots on net, 81 hits and a plus-13 rating over 41 appearances. He'll continue to have appeal in fantasy a physical winger in a top-line role.

Ivan Barbashev
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
