Ivan Barbashev News: Starts comeback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Barbashev scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Barbashev's tally at 11:37 of the third period set the Golden Knights on the comeback trail, cutting the deficit to 3-2. The 30-year-old has three goals over five games since the Olympic break and remains firmly in a top-line role. He's at 19 goals, 44 points, 97 shots on net, 95 hits and a plus-11 rating over 62 appearances. He's a good guy to have in fantasy since he can help in a lot of areas without hurting a roster anywhere.

Ivan Barbashev
Vegas Golden Knights
