Ivan Barbashev News: Tacks on insurance goal

Barbashev scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Kings.

Barbashev saw a season-low 12:34 of ice time in this blowout win, but he was able to tally the Golden Knights' last goal. He's been effective in a top-line role, though his hot start quickly cooled off. The winger is up to five goals, four assists, 14 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-5 rating over seven contests. Should head coach Bruce Cassidy make dramatic changes to his lines, Barbashev would be a candidate to slip into the middle six.