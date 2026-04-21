Ivan Barbashev News: Tallies again in loss
Barbashev scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, doled out four hits and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mammoth in Game 2.
Barbashev has two goals over as many games to start this first-round series. The winger looks poised to remain a fixture in the Golden Knights' top six, though head coach John Tortorella has done some shuffling already, looking for the best role for Mitch Marner between first-line winger and second-line center. Barbashev is versatile enough to play on any line, but as long as he stays in a prominent spot, he should be a solid contributor on offense.
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