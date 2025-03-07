Ivan Barbashev News: Tallies in Friday's win

Barbashev scored a goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Barbashev got on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time since late January. The 29-year-old stretched the Golden Knights' lead to 2-0 in the second period. He's up to 19 goals -- matching his total from last year -- and 41 points while adding 85 shots on net, 92 hits and a plus-19 rating across 52 appearances. While he's currently on the third line, he offers some multi-category appeal with hits and plus-minus rating.