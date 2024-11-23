Ivan Barbashev News: Three-point night in win
Barbashev scored a goal on one shot and assisted on two others in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canadiens. He also contributed a block.
Barbashev entered the game in a scoring funk with just one goal in the previous 12 games, but he finished a textbook give-and-go for what turned out to be game-winning tally. Although he'd been snake-bitten, Barbashev did contribute seven assists during his scoring slump, including a pair of helpers in the Golden Knights' previous game. He's up to nine goals and 13 assists through 21 outings.
