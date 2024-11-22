Ivan Barbashev News: Two helpers in win

Barbashev notched two assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Seantors.

He snapped a four-game point drought early in the first period by setting up Jack Eichel for the opening tally, after Linus Ullmark had denied Barbashev's initial attempt. The 28-year-old winger then dropped the puck to Brett Howden on the rush in the second period to give Vegas a 2-0 lead. Barbashev has been streaky to begin the season, but the hot stretches have lasted longer than the cold ones and he's amassed an impressive eight goals and 19 points in 20 contests, putting him on pace to shatter his previous career highs of 26 goals and 60 points -- both set in 2021-22 with the Blues.