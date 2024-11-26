Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ivan Barbashev headshot

Ivan Barbashev News: Two points in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Barbashev produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.

The 28-year-old winger teamed up with Jack Eichel in the second period for the Golden Knights' first two tallies of the night, sparking a comeback from an early 3-0 deficit. Barbashev is enjoying life on Eichel's line -- he's recorded multiple points in three straight games, and on the season he's up to 10 goals and 24 points in 22 contests.

Ivan Barbashev
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now