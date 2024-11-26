Ivan Barbashev News: Two points in Monday's win
Barbashev produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.
The 28-year-old winger teamed up with Jack Eichel in the second period for the Golden Knights' first two tallies of the night, sparking a comeback from an early 3-0 deficit. Barbashev is enjoying life on Eichel's line -- he's recorded multiple points in three straight games, and on the season he's up to 10 goals and 24 points in 22 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now