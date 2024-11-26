Ivan Barbashev News: Two points in Monday's win

Barbashev produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.

The 28-year-old winger teamed up with Jack Eichel in the second period for the Golden Knights' first two tallies of the night, sparking a comeback from an early 3-0 deficit. Barbashev is enjoying life on Eichel's line -- he's recorded multiple points in three straight games, and on the season he's up to 10 goals and 24 points in 22 contests.