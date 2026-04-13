Ivan Demidov News: Buries power-play goal
Demidov scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Demidov had the middle tally of a three-goal burst in 55 seconds for the Canadiens late in the second period. His goal stood as the game-winner. The 20-year-old rookie has five goals, 10 points and 22 shots on net over his last 22 outings as he continues to be a big contributor to the offense. He's at 19 goals, 62 points (20 on the power play), 126 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 81 contests overall.
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