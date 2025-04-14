Ivan Demidov News: Debuting Monday

Demidov (not injury related) will be in the lineup against the Blackhawks on Monday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports

Demidov, who was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, will make his highly anticipated debut for the Habs. Prior to joining the Habs, the 19-year-old winger put together a fantastic campaign with SKA St. Petersburg, racking up 19 goals and 30 assists in 65 regular-season games. If he can bring that scoring touch to the NHL, Demidov could bolster the Habs' postseason chances.