Ivan Demidov News: Finally finds back of net
Demidov scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist Thursday during the Canadiens' 6-3 win over the Sabres in Game 5 of their second-round series.
The rookie winger finally potted his first goal of the playoffs after scoring 19 times in 82 games during the regular season, wrapping up the scoring early in the third period by snapping a shot through traffic from the high slot past Alex Lyon. Demidov had just one assist during the first round against the Lightning, but in five games against the Sabres he's come to life with five points. He'll look to extend a three-game point streak in Game 6 on Saturday as the Habs try to punch their tickets to the Eastern Conference Finals.
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