Ivan Demidov headshot

Ivan Demidov News: Goal pads rookie scoring lead

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Demidov scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout win over Florida.

Demidov potted a power-play goal early in the second period that tied the game 1-1. It was the rookie's 18th snipe of the season in 78 games (61 points). Demidov continues to lead all NHL rookie scorers this year. He has points in six of his last seven games (three goals, four assists).

Ivan Demidov
Montreal Canadiens
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