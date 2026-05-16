Ivan Demidov News: Goals in consecutive games
Demidov scored a power-play goal on five shots in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Sabres in Game 6.
Demidov has found a groove lately with two goals and three assists over his last four games. The 20-year-old rookie is up to seven points (five on the power play), 29 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating over 13 playoff contests. Demidov continues to play on the second line with a significant power-play role. Getting him to extend his point streak would go a long way to helping the Canadiens in Game 7 on Monday.
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