Ivan Demidov News: One of each in win

Demidov scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Demidov's third-period tally was the game-winner. The 20-year-old winger saw just 12:50 of ice time -- it's the third time in six games he's been under the 13-minute mark, though he is still listed on the Canadiens' second line. Demidov has 14 goals, 51 points, 94 shots on net, 26 PIM and a plus-6 rating across 64 appearances this season.