Ivan Demidov headshot

Ivan Demidov News: One of each in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Demidov scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Demidov's third-period tally was the game-winner. The 20-year-old winger saw just 12:50 of ice time -- it's the third time in six games he's been under the 13-minute mark, though he is still listed on the Canadiens' second line. Demidov has 14 goals, 51 points, 94 shots on net, 26 PIM and a plus-6 rating across 64 appearances this season.

Ivan Demidov
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Demidov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Demidov See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
16 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
16 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
17 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
37 days ago
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
49 days ago