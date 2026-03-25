Ivan Demidov headshot

Ivan Demidov News: One of each in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Demidov scored a goal and recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Carolina.

Demidov picked up the secondary helper on Oliver Kapanen's opening goal for the Canadiens before scoring himself with an unassisted tally late in the third period. The pair of points brought Demidov up to 15 goals, 19 assists, 105 shots on net and 24 blocked shots across 70 games this season. The 20-year-old rookie remains firmly in the Calder Trophy Conversation alongside the Islanders' Matthew Schaefer. Demidov has six points over his last eight games and is making a solid pace to finish the season above the 60-point threshold.

Ivan Demidov
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Demidov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Demidov See More
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
14 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
30 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
30 days ago