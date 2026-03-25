Ivan Demidov News: One of each in win
Demidov scored a goal and recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Carolina.
Demidov picked up the secondary helper on Oliver Kapanen's opening goal for the Canadiens before scoring himself with an unassisted tally late in the third period. The pair of points brought Demidov up to 15 goals, 19 assists, 105 shots on net and 24 blocked shots across 70 games this season. The 20-year-old rookie remains firmly in the Calder Trophy Conversation alongside the Islanders' Matthew Schaefer. Demidov has six points over his last eight games and is making a solid pace to finish the season above the 60-point threshold.
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