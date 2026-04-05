Ivan Demidov headshot

Ivan Demidov News: Point streak reaches five games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Demidov scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Demidov snapped a three-game goal drought with a power-play goal midway through the second period, and this was his 17th goal of the campaign following set-ups from Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. Demidov is enjoying an excellent rookie season with 60 points (17 goals, 43 assists) in 76 regular-season showings while playing consistently as a top-six forward and member of the first power-play unit.

Ivan Demidov
Montreal Canadiens
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