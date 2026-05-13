Ivan Demidov headshot

Ivan Demidov News: Records helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 10:28am

Demidov notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres in Game 4.

Demidov is picking up the pace with three assists over his last four games. The winger was limited to just one helper over seven first-round contests against the Lightning. Demidov remains on the hunt for his first postseason goal, having come up empty on 19 shots while adding 12 hits, six blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-1 rating over 11 playoff outings this year.

Ivan Demidov
Montreal Canadiens
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