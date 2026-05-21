Ivan Demidov News: Tallies in Game 1 win
Demidov scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Demidov has scored in three of the last four games as he gets more comfortable with playoff hockey. The 20-year-old winger's goal Thursday put the Canadiens ahead 4-1 in the first period. He's earned three goals, five assists, 32 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-2 rating over 15 playoff contests. Demidov is locked in on the second line and first power-play unit, with all but one of his points coming since the start of the second round.
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