Ivan Demidov News: Tickles twine on power play
Demidov scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Sharks.
Demidov sparked a third-period rally for the Canadiens with his power-play tally. He has just three points over his last six outings, with his offense turning a bit modest since late January. Still, the 20-year-old rookie is at 13 goals, 48 points (14 on the power play), 87 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 60 appearances. Demidov might fall short of the 20-goal mark, but a 60-point rookie campaign is still quite impressive.
