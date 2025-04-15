Ivan Demidov News: Two points in NHL debut

Demidov produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Chicago.

Making his NHL debut, the fifth overall pick in the 2024 Draft wasted no time making an impact for the Canadiens, setting up Alex Newhook for the game's opening tally six minutes into the first period before scoring his first career goal later in the opening frame. The 19-year-old had an impressive 19 goals and 49 points in 65 games for SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL this season before coming to North America, and Demidov figures to have a significant role in the playoffs for Montreal -- assuming the Habs don't let a wild-card spot slip through their fingers in the final days of the regular season.